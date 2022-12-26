Filip Bystedt and Isak Rosen each had two goals and an assist as Sweden got off to a blazing start with an 11-0 drubbing of Austria later Monday.

Carl Lindbom had 13 saves in earning a shutout, while also dishing out an assist for Sweden (1-0-0).

Thomas Pfarrmaier stopped 23-of-29 shots in 30:28 of action before being pulled for Benedikt Oschgan, who allowed five goals on 22 shots for Austria (0-1-0).

Sweden takes the ice again on Tuesday against Germany at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. P.T., the same day as Austria faces Czechia at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2022.