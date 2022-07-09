Have we seen the last of Gaudreau in a Flames jersey?

Filip Forsberg is sticking around in Nashville.

It was announced Saturday that the winger and the Predators have agreed to terms on a eight-year contract.

Smashville, your Nashville Predators are pleased to announce that we have agreed to terms with Filip Forsberg on an eight-year contract! — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 9, 2022

The 27-year-old had a career season in 2021-22, scoring 42 goals and 84 points in 69 games with the Nashville Predators. He had one goal in four playoff games as the Predators were swept in the first round by the Colorado Avalanche.

Drafted 11th overall by the Washington Capitals at the 2012 NHL Draft, Forsberg never suited up for the team as he was dealt to the Predators in April 2013 in exchange for Martin Erat and Michael Latta. Internationally, he won gold with Sweden at the 2012 World Juniors and silver in 2013 and 2014, where he won MVP and best forward. He won gold at the world championship in 2018. Forsberg was an NHL All-Star in 2015.

He is coming off a six-year, $36 million contract with a cap hit of $6 million.

The Ostervala, Sweden, native has 220 goals and 469 points in 566 career NHL games, all with the Predators.

