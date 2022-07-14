The Montreal Canadiens signed forward Filip Mesar to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Mesar, 18, was selected in the first round (26th overall) by the Canadiens at the draft last week.

The Kezmarok, Slovakia, native played 37 games for Poprad HK last season, registering eight goals and eight assists.

He also added three goals and an assist in six playoff games.