TORONTO — Filly Moira was installed as the early 5-2 favourite Wednesday for the 163rd running of the $1-million Queen’s Plate.

Moira’s connections selected the No. 8 post in the 11-horse field during the race draw at Woodbine Racetrack

The Plate is the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown and will be run Sunday at Woodbine.

Rondure, the 3-1 second choice will break from sixth post.

Duke of Love, the 5-1 third pick trained by multiple Plate winner Josie Carroll, will go from the No. 5 post.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2022.