Finland beats Slovakia to advance to semis at World Juniors

Finland earned a spot in the semifinals of the 2025 world junior hockey championship with a 5-3 win over Slovakia.

Jesse Nurmi powered his team to the victory with two goals and an assist while Jesse Kiiskinen added one of each.

Kasper Halttunen and Rasmus Kumpulainen rounded out the scoring for the Finns, who got two assists apiece from Benjamin Rautiainen and Heikki Ruohonen.

Slovakia replied with goals from Dalibor Dvorsky, Juraj Pekarcik and Robert Fedor.

Petteri Rimpinen stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced for Finland.

Slovak goalie Alan Lendak allowed three goals on five shots in the first period and was replaced by Samuel Urban, who made 11 saves in relief.