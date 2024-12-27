Finland bounces back with win over Germany, Slovakia edges Switzerland at World Juniors

After being blanked 4-0 by host Canada the night before, Finland bounced back with a gritty 3-1 win over Germany during Friday's second day of competition at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Ottawa.

Emil Pieniniemi, Arttu Alasiurua and Jesse Kiiskinen scored for Finland, which outshot the winless German crew 43-32.

Clemens Sager scored for Germany, which lost 10-4 to the defending champion United States on Boxing Day.

Finland led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

Germany's goaltender Linus Vieillard stopped 40 of 42 shots directed at him, while Petteri Rimpinen stopped 31 of 32 shots for Finland.

Both teams play their next games Sunday when Finland plays the U.S. and Germany faces Canada.

Earlier on Friday, Slovakia bounced back from a 5-2 opening-day loss to Sweden to edge Switzerland 2-1.

Jan Chovan's goal with 3:18 left in the third period snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted Slovakia to the victory.

Daniel Jencko also scored for Slovakia. Eric Schneller scored for winless Switzerland, which lost 5-1 on Thursday to Czechia.

Both teams had 29 shots on goal.

Both teams play again Sunday when Slovakia faces Czechia and Switzerland plays Sweden.

In later games Friday, Sweden will square off with Kazakhstan, while Canada will face Latvia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2024.