Finland clinging to one-goal lead over Sweden after two periods at World Juniors

Finland is clinging to a 3-2 lead over Sweden after two periods in the semifinals at the World Juniors on Saturday.

The winner of this game will play the winner of Czechia-United States for the gold medal on Sunday in Ottawa.

Otto Stenberg opened the scoring early in the second period when he roofed a shot past Finland's Petteri Rimpinen to give Sweden a 1-0 lead.

The St. Louis Blues prospect now has three goals and eight points in the tournament.

Finland had an opportunity to answer minutes later when Swedish defenceman Viggo Gustafsson took his second high-sticking penalty of the game.

Emil Hemming tied the game just as the power-play ended, with his one-timer in the slot beating Swedish goaltender Melker Thelin.

The goal was the Dallas Stars prospect's first point of the tournament.

Finnish captain Aron Kiviharju appeared to give Finland the lead halfway through the period, but the goal was called back due to an offside call.

Sweden got their first opportunity on the power play near the 10-minute mark after Hemming was called for tripping but was quickly negated when Axel Sandin-Pellikka was called for tripping 27 seconds later.

The Finns returned to the man advantage with over seven minutes remaining when Swedish winger Herman Traff was called for holding.

Jesse Kiiskinen took full advantage, tipping the puck past Thelin to give Finland their first lead of the game.

The goal was Kiiskinen's fifth goal of the tournament.

Finland defenceman Kalle Kangas took a holding penalty late in the period to give Sweden an opportunity to even the score prior to the final frame.

Stenberg then scored his second goal of the match on the power play to tie the game but in the dying seconds of the period, Finnish forward Arttu Alasiurua drove the net and beat Thelin to return the lead to Finland.

Finland finished the period with a 30-23 edge with shots on goal while going 1-for-4 on the power play. Sweden is 1-for-2 on the man advantage after not receiving an advantage in the first period.

Sweden wants a shot at redemption after falling to the United States last year in the championship match while Finland is looking for their first trip to the gold medal game since 2022.

Finland entered the semifinals with their only loss coming in the opening game of the preliminary round from Canada while Sweden has a perfect 5-0 record in the tournament.