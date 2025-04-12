Finland holds off Czechia for first win at women’s world hockey championship

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Finland came from a goal down to rebound from two opening losses at the women's ice hockey world championship with a 4-2 victory over host Czech Republic on Saturday.

Ronja Savolainen had a goal and an assist, and Elli Suoranta, Julia Schalin and Elisa Holopainen also scored for Finland, last year’s bronze medalist.

Trailing 1-0, the Finns turned things around with two goals in the span of less than three minutes in the middle period.

Elli Suoranta equalized with a shot from the blue line that went through heavy traffic in front of Czech goalie Klára Peslarová 6:29 into the frame and Savolainen put the Finns 2-1 ahead on a rebound 2:54 later.

Schalin and Holopainen added two more in the third before Kristýna Kaltounková scored the second Czech goal on a power play.

Tereza Vanišová gave the Czechs the lead midway through the opening period on a power play with a slap shot in between the pads of Finland goalie Sanni Ahola.

The Finns and the Czechs both have three points in Group A, three behind Canada and the United States, who face each other on Sunday.

Earlier, Germany beat Norway 5-2 for its first win.

Jule Schiefer, Franciska Feldmeier and Lilli Welcke had a goal and assist each and Celina Haider and Katarina Obst-Smith also scored for Germany to recover from a 5-2 loss to Sweden in Group B.

Mathea Fischer and Andrea Dalen had a goal apiece for Norway, which has lost its first two games after returning to the top-tier tournament following a 27-year absence.

The teams are divided into two groups for the preliminary round. All five teams from Group A and the top three from Group B qualify for the playoffs.

The bottom two from Group B, which also features Japan and Hungary, are relegated.

