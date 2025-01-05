Finland leads United States after first period of gold-medal game at World Juniors

Finland has a 2-1 lead over the United States after the first period of the gold-medal game at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

Just under six minutes into the first period, the United States took the first penalty of the game as Max Plante went to the box for hooking.

Jesse Kiiskinen would take advantage on the power play, taking a pass from Emil Hemming and rifling a shot past American goaltender Trey Augustine on the glove side for the 1-0 lead and his sixth goal of the tournament.

James Hagens tied the game about five minutes later as Finnish goaltender Petteri Rimpinen struggled to corral the loose puck and Hagens jumped in and got the puck past him to make things 1-1.

Finland responded just 59 seconds later as Tuomas Uronen blasted a shot past Augustine’s right shoulder for a 2-1 lead. Arttu Alasiurua and Hemming picked up the assists on the goal.

With just under four minutes remaining in the period, United States captain Ryan Leonard (interference) and Finland’s Kasper Halttunen (embellishment) were given offsetting two-minute minor penalties.

The United States is looking for its second straight gold medal while Finland is aiming for their first World Junior title since 2019.