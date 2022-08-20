Sweden's gold medal drought at the World Junior Hockey Championship has been extended once again.

Finland ousted the Swedes 1-0 on Friday night to push the Tre Kronor into the bronze medal game of the tournament against Czechia.

Finland's Kasper Puutio scored on a second-period power play and Juha Jatkola made 23 saves. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 27 shots for Sweden.

Sweden has now gone 10 tournaments since winning junior gold in 2012. It has won the event only one other time, in 1981.