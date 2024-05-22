Finland centre Mikael Granlund has been suspended one game for cross-checking Switzerland's Andrea Glauser during Tuesday's contest at the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship.

He will miss Thursday's quarterfinal game against Sweden.

With just over two minutes remaining in the third period, Granlund cross-checked Glauser in the face. He was given a five-minute major penalty and a 20-minute game misconduct as the Swiss skated away with the 3-1 win.

Wearing the 'C' for Finland this year, Granlund has five assists in seven games at the worlds.

Granlund spent the 2023-24 season with the San Jose Sharks, scoring 12 goals with 60 points in 69 games.