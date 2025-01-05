Finland, United States tied after second period in gold-medal game at World Juniors

Finland and the United States are tied 3-3 after the second period in the gold-medal game at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

Emil Pieniniemi scored in the second period, taking advantage of two American players colliding and rifling the puck past Trey Augustine on the blocker side to make it 3-1.

The Americans got their second goal of the game late in the second period as Brandon Svoboda's shot from the point deflected off a Finnish player and past goaltender Petteri Rimpinen to make it a 3-2 game.

The United States tied the game with under 30 seconds remaining in the period as defenceman Cole Hutson walked in and beat Rimpinen and squared the game at 3-3.

Jesse Kiiskinen got the first goal of the game on the power play in the first period. With Max Plante in the box for hooking, Kiiskinen took a pass from Emil Hemming and sniped a shot past Augustine on the glove side for the 1-0 lead and his sixth goal of the tournament.

James Hagens tied the game about five minutes later in the first as Rimpinen struggled to corral the loose puck and Hagens jumped in and got the puck past him to make things 1-1.

Finland responded just 59 seconds later as Tuomas Uronen blasted a shot past Augustine’s right shoulder for a 2-1 lead. Arttu Alasiurua and Hemming picked up the assists on the goal.