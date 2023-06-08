There was double disappointment in Wednesday's Europa Conference League Final for Rocco Commisso.

Not only did his Fiorentina side lose 2-1 to West Ham, Hammers behaved "like animals," the Viola president said.

Fiorentina lost on a 90th-minute goal by Jarrod Bowen. The team also lost striker Luka Jovic to a broken nose and left-back Cristiano Biraghi was hit in the back of the head with a projectile from a fan that left him bleeding profusely.

"I expected to win, but it wasn't like that," Commisso said. "But there have been episodes on the pitch where the referee had to make the difference. I spoke to [Richard Masters] the president of the Premier League, those of West Ham are animals in the way they treated ours. It's not right. This match could be won 3-0. I'm sorry for the fans, they deserved more."

The Viola finished eighth in Serie A and will not play in Europe next season. The victory by West Ham comes with a berth in next season's Europa League.

The Hammers' victory earned West Ham their first major honour since the 1980 FA Cup and it was the club's first European trophy since the 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup.