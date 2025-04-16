ČESKÉ BUDĚJOVICE - Canada went 3-1 to finish second in Pool A behind the United States at the women's world hockey championship.

The defending champions outscored the opposition 17-3 over four games, but dropped a 2-1 decision to archrival U.S. in the preliminary round.

Five things to watch for as Canada heads into Thursday's quarterfinal against Japan at Budvar Arena. The semifinals are Saturday and the medal games Sunday.

RECORD WATCH

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin is two points from Canada's career tournament record held by Hayley Wickenheiser (86). Poulin is also three assists from breaking Wickenheiser's Canadian record (49).

At 38 goals, Poulin could also break the Canadian record held by Jayna Hefford (40).

You won't get the captain to talk about individual achievements, however.

"I don't care about individual at all," Poulin said. "I really don't care."

U.S. captain Hilary Knight continues to increase her tournament points record (117). Her three assists Tuesday against Switzerland gave the American 50 helpers.

MORE POULIN

The 34-year-old captain did a lot of heavy lifting in the preliminary round by digging in corners, throwing her body into traffic and pushing the pace when Canada lagged.

"At times she's been grinding it out more than we would like her to," said Canada's head coach Troy Ryan. "As this event goes on, we need someone that's getting her the puck so she's getting five, six, seven shots a game."

That bodes for possible line changes in the playoffs although Poulin, Laura Stacey and Jennifer Gardiner — the PWHL's Montreal Victoire connection — has been Canada's most productive so far with a combined eight goals and 18 points in four games.

GOALIE MOVES

Kristen Campbell will get her third start of the tournament Thursday against Japan.

The PWHL's Toronto Sceptres goaltender has played a lot of minutes in Ceske Budejovice after a few years as Canada's third goalie.

Ryan gave Campbell the nod Monday against Czechia after her 24-save shutout against the Finns to open the tournament.

Ann-Renée Desbiens is 3-1 in the last four world championship finals and also backstopped Canada to Olympic gold in the 2022 final in Beijing.

The Montreal Victoire's goalie was injured in a PWHL game March 18, so her status coming into the world championship was unclear.

But Desbiens was sound in starts against Switzerland and the U.S. in allowing one goal on a combined 44 shots.

She's tied with Switzerland's Florence Schelling for the most career wins in a world championship at 21.

Ryan wants Desbiens to get more prep time for the final weekend.

"Campbell gets some good reps in. It's still Ann's (job) to lose. Campbell's done her job, and I think we're just continuing to bring Ann along," Ryan said.

"It's also going to be good for Campbell, and then hopefully set her up for success if we need her moving forward."

Emerance Maschmeyer, who's been Desbiens' Canadian backup, was also injured in a PWHL game in March and left off the roster. Eve Gascon, 21, backed up Campbell against the Finns.

IN AND OUT

The first women's championship with 25-player rosters means two skaters sit out every game. Ryan has rotated players in and out of the game lineup with veteran forward Natalie Spooner sitting out against Czechia and Julia Gosling drawing in for her first tournament action.

Veteran defender Micah Zandee-Hart didn't play against the U.S., but 18-year-old Chloe Primerano did before joining Spooner on the sidelines against the Czechs.

"It's probably a little bit stressful for the athletes right now because we've told them we're not making roster changes just to get people in and out," Ryan sad. "We never promised anybody any shifts. A lot of it has been somewhat based on performance. It's a bit of a luxury as a coach, but it's a potential negative thing from an athlete perspective."

Olympic rosters in 2026 will remain at 23 players, including three goalies. It's too late in the quadrennial for the IIHF to petition the International Olympic Committee for an increase in numbers in Milan-Cortina, Italy, but the intention is for an increase to 25 in 2030 to match the men's rosters.

QUARTERFINAL

Canada versus Japan starting at 8:30 p.m. local time is the fourth and final quarterfinal Thursday in what's been a hot Budvar Arena, so how the ice will hold up is a question mark.

Japan has yet to score a goal in eight all-time games against Canada, including the latter's 5-0 win in their last meeting in Brampton, Ont., in 2023. Japan (3-1) edged Germany 1-0 in its last Pool B game to earn a quarterfinal date with Canada, but will likely be without top scorer Akane Shiga.

She injured her left knee sliding into the back boards at top speed in the first period against the Germans. Shiga played for the PWHL's Ottawa Charge in its inaugural season before joining the Swedish league's Lulea this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.