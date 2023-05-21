Flames to name Conroy general manager this week

The Calgary Flames will name Craig Conroy their new general manager this week, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Conroy currently serves as the Flames' assistant general manager and has worked in their front office since retiring following the 2010-11 season.

Hearing this will likely get announced on Tuesday.



A massive accomplishment for Conroy.



I'm told the search was VERY thorough, with an initial list of close to 40 candidates. The #Flames consulted with Gary Bettman and Colin Campbell as well.



Conroy earned this, 100%. https://t.co/TxATLsmVGZ — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) May 21, 2023

The 51-year-old Conroy, who spent nine seasons with the Flames during his playing career, will replace Brad Treliving in the general manger role.

Treliving and the Flames mutually parted ways at the end of this season after a nearly decade-long run with the organization.

TSN's Salim Valji reports that an official announcement is expected on Tuesday. Valji adds that the Conroy hire "clearly" opens the door to Flames legend Jarome Iginla re-joining the Flames in an official capacity.

This clearly opens the door to Jarome Iginla re-joining the #Flames in an official capacity. Iginla's said multiple times he wants to coach another year at the RINK Hockey Academy in Kelowna. He also said he was rooting for his pal Conroy.



Something to follow this week. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) May 21, 2023

A native of Potsdam, New York, Conroy scored 97 goals and added 211 assists over 507 games with the Flames. He also had seven goals and 15 assists over 45 career playoff games in Calgary, highlighted by a run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2004.

Over his career, Conroy posted 182 goals and 360 assists over 1,009 games with the Flames, St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens and Los Angeles Kings.

Dreger adds that the Toronto Maple Leafs will being their general manager search "in earnest" after parting ways with Kyle Dubas this past week.