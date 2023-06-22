It appears veteran Flames forward is looking for a trade out of Calgary, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Further to the reports on Tyler Toffoli, it sounds like the player is looking for a trade out of Calgary. The belief is he's not approaching the situation with a desired destination and will keep an open mind. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 22, 2023

Johnston notes that the belief is Toffoli doesn't have a desired destination and will keep an "open mind."

The 31-year-old native of Scarborough, Ont., is coming off the best season of his career, scoring 34 goals and 39 assists over 82 games, his first full campaign in Calgary.

Calgary acquired Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens in February of 2022 and is entering the final season of a four-year, $17 million contract, which he signed with the Habs in 2020. His deal comes with an average annual value of $4.25 million.

Selected in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings, Toffoli has scored 227 goals and 239 assists over 733 games and 11 seasons in the NHL with the Kings, Canadiens and Flames.

Toffoli has 18 goals and 26 assists over 88 playoff games, winning a Stanley Cup with Los Angeles in 2014.

The winger captained Team Canada to gold at the World Hockey Championship this past spring in Finland.

Craig Conroy is the new general manager of the Flames, replacing Brad Treliving.