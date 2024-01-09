Can a coin handicap NFL Playoff games better than I can?

That’s the question we will answer over the next five weeks of the NFL Playoffs.

If there’s one thing that’s certain about sports betting, it’s that anything can and will happen.

No matter how much you study, prepare and break down a game, once the ball gets kicked off, what happens next is truly anyone's guess.

Earlier this year, I began this same challenge on my personal TikTok page, and the results were about as expected.

Picking against the spread for every primetime game during the first seven weeks of the season, my record and the coin’s record were neck-and-neck.

Luke: 11-7-2

Coin: 10-6-2

That told me my efforts were for nothing. All the reading and studying got me just a one-game advantage over a coin. A literal coin.

The game is simple. I’ll make a pick on every NFL playoff game. I’ll give you my logic and reasoning and put my hard-earned money on the picks.

And then I will flip a coin. If the coin lands on heads, it will select the home side. If it’s tails, it’ll take the away side.

The coin only knows one thing – how to be a coin. It doesn’t care for injury or weather reports, it doesn’t care about trends, it’s just pure coin. Both sides.

All games will be picked against the spread and if the coin and I are on the same side, great. If not, then let it be war.

My goal is to take this coin down. I want to destroy it, but I’m also kind of hoping it catches a heater.

Sports betting can be random, so let’s lean into some of that randomness.

Join me on Thursday later this week when we give our picks on every game and reveal which side the coin has landed on.