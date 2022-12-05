Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday, forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility.

Having just completed his sophomore season, the 21-year-old Richardson will also sit out the Gators' Las Vegas Bowl game against Oregon State.

A native of Gainesville, FL, Richardson appeared in 12 games for the Gators this season. He threw for 2,549 yards on 176-for-327 passing with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 654 yards on 103 carries with another nine TDs.

Richardson heads into a deep crop of QBs expected to be available in April's draft alongside the likes of Alabama's Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Kentucky's Will Levis.