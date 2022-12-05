1h ago
Florida QB Richardson declares for NFL Draft
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday, forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility. Having just completed his sophomore season, the 21-year-old Richardson will also sit out the Gators' Las Vegas Bowl game against Oregon State.
TSN.ca Staff
A native of Gainesville, FL, Richardson appeared in 12 games for the Gators this season. He threw for 2,549 yards on 176-for-327 passing with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 654 yards on 103 carries with another nine TDs.
Richardson heads into a deep crop of QBs expected to be available in April's draft alongside the likes of Alabama's Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Kentucky's Will Levis.