The Florida Panthers have agreed to terms on two-way contract extensions for defencemen John Ludvig and Casey Fitzgerald, the team announced on Monday.

Ludvig, 22, was signed to a two-year, two-way deal. The terms of the deal were not released. He was originally drafted by the Panthers in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

In 54 games with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL last season, Ludvig scored three goals and totaled 17 points. He also made two assists in seven playoff games with the Checkers last season.

Lawrence, 26, was signed to a one-year contract. He was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, and made his NHL debut with Buffalo in the 2021-22 season. Lawrence was acquired via waivers by the Panthers in January of 2023.

The North Reading, Mass. native appeared in four games with the Panthers in the regular season, and two more in the playoffs. In 63 career NHL games played, Lawrence has nine assists.