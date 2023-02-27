The Talking Point: How aggressive should the Oilers be by Friday's deadline?

Florida Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett will not play Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, head coach Paul Maurice announced. He added that both injuries are short term and both players are expected to to return this weekend.

Barkov, 27, has 16 goals and 50 points through 49 games played with the Florida Panthers this season. The Tampere, Finland, native was named to the 2023 NHL All-Star game.Barkov most recently logged 22:29 minutes of ice time against the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 20.

Bennett, 26, is dealing with a lower-body injury that has kept him out since Feb. 14 against the St. Louis Blues. He has 14 goals and 21 points in 35 games.