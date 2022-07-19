The Florida Panthers have signed forward Chris Tierney to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Tierney played last season with the Ottawa Senators where he registered six goals and 18 points in 70 games.

The 28-year-old Keswick, Ont. native was drafted 55th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2012 NHL Draft has 73 goals and 223 points in 561 career NHL games split between the Sharks and the Senators.

Tierney is coming off a two-year, $7 million deal with the Senators.