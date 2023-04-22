Florida Panthers veteran defenceman Aaron Ekblad will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 4 against the Boston Bruins, head coach Paul Maurice revealed on Saturday.

#FlaPanthers coach Paul Maurice said Aaron ekblad felt much better today is a game time decision tomorrow — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) April 22, 2023

The 27-year-old missed the third period of Friday's Game 3 loss after colliding with Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy.

Maurice said Ekblad was feeling much better after participating in drills with the team on Saturday.

Ekblad, Florida's first overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, scored 14 goals and 24 assists over 71 games with the Panthers in 2022-23, his ninth season with the organization.

The Bruins lead the best-of-seven opening round series 2-1.