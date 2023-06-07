Florida Panthers veteran defenceman Radko Gudas did not practice with the team on Wednesday, but is expected to play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Radko Gudas not on the ice for Panthers practice day before Game 3. Big defenseman was injured early in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/DjZssn3qDg — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) June 7, 2023

Paul Maurice, again standing, says Panthers expect Radko Gudas to play in Game 3 tomorrow night. No Eetu Luostarinen. pic.twitter.com/xsro5lkBZT — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) June 7, 2023

Forward Eetu Luostarinen, who has been sidelined since leaving Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes with a lower-body injury, is still not ready to return and won't be in the lineup for Game 3.

The 33-year-old Gudas left Sunday's Game 2 early after attempting to hit Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev, but ended up being the one who took the brunt of the impact.

Gudas has been a key player during Florida's run this spring to the Stanley Cup Final, recording three assists and a league-leading 81 hits over 18 games.

The native of Prague, Czech Republic is in his third season with the Panthers and scored two goals with 15 assists over 72 games in 2022-23.

Trailing the Golden Knights 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers will attempt to get back into the series on Thursday with Game 3 scheduled for Sunrise in Florida.