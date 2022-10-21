Insider Trading: Is it too early to have coaches on the hot seat?

The Florida Panthers have signed veteran centre Eric Staal to a one-year contract for the remainder of this season, according to multiple reports.

Staal, who did not play in the NHL last season, spent training camp with the Panthers after signing a PTO with the team in the summer. He reunites with his brother, Marc Staal, who signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on the same day in July.

Can confirm, Eric Staal’s contract will be official this afternoon.



Staal will not be in the lineup tonight against the Lightning, but should debut Sunday vs the Islanders. https://t.co/updtYR4mN0 — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) October 21, 2022

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported Thursday there were "positive indications" on Staal signing after Florida freed up $7.5 million in cap space earlier this week by placing defenceman Aaron Ekblad on long-term injured reserve.

"Where that extra little bit of cap room might come into play for Florida though is with Eric Staal – a player that has been with their team through training camp on a tryout contract, still skating with Florida and hoping to get a deal done there," Johnston said on Insider Trading. "They're still working out some cap-related decisions in terms of getting him signed to a league-minimum deal. But after not playing at all in the NHL last season, there are some positive indications that Eric Staal could join the Panthers and, of course, that would be a great story because [his brother] Marc Staal, who you mentioned, is playing so many minutes [and] is already on that roster."

The 37-year-old Staal had five points in four AHL games during a tryout with the Iowa Wild last season. He also suited up for Team Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, posting one goal and four points in five games.

A member of the Triple Gold club with a Stanley Cup (2006), World Championship gold (2007) and Olympic gold (2010), he has 441 goals and 1,034 points in 1,293 career NHL games split between the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, and Montreal Canadiens.