The Florida Panthers signed forward Zac Dalpe to a two-year, two-way contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

Dalpe, 33, appeared in 14 games with the Panthers this season where he registered two goals and four points.

The 6-foot-2 forward is the captain of the AHL's Charlotte Checkers where he has 18 goals and 31 points in 41 games this season.

"[Dalpe] is a natural leader and his impact on our franchise is felt on and off the ice," general manager Bill Zito said in a statement. "A high-character athlete and relentlessly competitive forward, we are grateful for his continued dedication to our organization."

Drafted 45th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2008 NHL Draft, Dalpe has 16 goals and 32 points in 168 career games split between the Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Panthers.