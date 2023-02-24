Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight has entered the player assistance program, the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players' Association announced Friday.

Knight, 21, will be unavailable for an indefinite period and will continue to be paid while away from the team. He will return to the team once he is cleared by the program's administrators.

A native of Darien, CT, Knight is in his third NHL season. In 21 games this season, Knight is 9-8-3 with a goals against average of 3.18 and a .901 save percentage.

He was originally taken with the 13th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Knight had been demoted to the Panthers' American Hockey League affiliate Charlotte Checkers on Thursday as a means to offer him more game time.