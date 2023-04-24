Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for crossing-checking Boston Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway during Game 4's loss on Sunday.

Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking against Boston’s Garnet Hathaway. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 24, 2023

The incident happened when Tkachuk cross-checked Hathaway in the ribs during a post-whistle scrum behind the Panthers' net at the end of the first period.

Tkachuk, 25, was given a minor penalty on the play as the Panthers would go on to lose the game, 6-2, and now trail the opening round series 3-1.

The native of Scottsdale, Arizona has two goals and three assists over four playoff games this spring after putting together a career year in his first season with the Panthers, recording 40 goals and 69 assists over 79 games.

Boston can eliminate Florida on home ice in Game 5 on Wednesday.