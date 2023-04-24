Panthers' Tkachuk fined for cross-check on Bruins' Hathaway
Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for crossing-checking Boston Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway during Game 4's loss on Sunday.
The incident happened when Tkachuk cross-checked Hathaway in the ribs during a post-whistle scrum behind the Panthers' net at the end of the first period.
Tkachuk, 25, was given a minor penalty on the play as the Panthers would go on to lose the game, 6-2, and now trail the opening round series 3-1.
The native of Scottsdale, Arizona has two goals and three assists over four playoff games this spring after putting together a career year in his first season with the Panthers, recording 40 goals and 69 assists over 79 games.
Boston can eliminate Florida on home ice in Game 5 on Wednesday.