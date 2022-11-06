Is Tkachuk's hot start in Florida putting more pressure on Huberdeau?

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended two games by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for his high-stick on Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.

The incident occurred late in the third period of the Panthers' 5-4 loss to the Kings on Saturday night when Tkachuk made purposeful contact to Quick's head after he froze the puck and the whistle had gone.

Tkachuk was given a two-minute interference penalty and a 10-minute misconduct for the incident

The 24-year-old winger will miss Sunday's game against the Anaheim Ducks and Wednesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes while serving his suspension.

Tkachuk was acquired by the Panthers in a blockbuster trade in the off-season with the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Jonathan Huberdeau, Cole Schwindt, defenceman McKenzie Weegar, and a draft pick.

The product of Scottsdale, Ariz. has five goals and 17 points in 12 games this season.