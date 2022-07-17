The Florida Panthers have signed defenceman Michael Del Zotto to a one-year, two-way contract.

The 32-year-old split the 2021-22 campaign between Ottawa and the AHL’s Belleville Senators. With Ottawa, he had three goals and 13 points in 26 games.

A first-round pick (20th overall) by the New York Rangers at the 2008 NHL Draft, Del Zotto has had NHL stints with the Rangers, Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, St. Louis Blues, Columbus Blue Jackets and Senators. He won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.

He was bought out of the final season of his two-year, $3 million contract by the Senators on July 12.

In 736 career NHL games, the Stouffville, Ont., product has 63 goals and 262 points.