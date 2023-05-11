Florida Panthers defenceman Radko Gudas' late hit on David Kampf in Game 4 has drawn the of Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Gudas hit Kampf after the Maple Leafs were whistled for a penalty in the second period of Toronto's 2-1 win.

The Panthers blueliner was not called for a penalty on the play and the Panthers failed to score on the ensuing power play. Kampf left the game briefly after the hit, but did return.

"I don't have audio when we watch the video back, so I don't know exactly when the whistle blew," Keefe said. "But that's a hit on a guy that (Gudas) knows the play either has ended or is ending. To me, that's a hit with no intention other than to hurt the player.

"A lot of violence to it, but happy Dave's OK."

Kampf, who has two assists in 10 games this postseason, finished with 13:52 of ice time in Game 4.

Gudas, who also has two assists across 11 playoff games this spring, logged 16:26 of ice time in the Panthers' loss.

The Maple Leafs kept their season alive with the victory on Wednesday. The series will now shift back to Toronto for Game 5 on Friday.