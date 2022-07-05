The Florida Panthers have re-sign forward Aleksi Heponiemi to a one-year, two-way contract, general manager Bill Zito announced on Tuesday.

We have re-signed Aleksi Heponiemi to a one-year, two-way contract!



📝 » https://t.co/6ToH42OrBE pic.twitter.com/d6C4QIckA5 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) July 5, 2022

"Aleksi is a skilled, energetic forward," said Zito. "We look forward to his continued development within our Panthers system."

Heponiemi, 23, registered one assist in six games with the Panthers last season. He has one goal and two assists in 15 career NHL games.

The Tampere, Finland native was originally drafted in the second round (40th overall) by the Panthers in the 2017 NHL Draft.