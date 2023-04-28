Panthers head coach Paul Maurice told reporters Friday that Ryan Lomberg will miss the rest of Florida's first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

Lomberg was injured in a 6-2 loss to Boston in Game 4 and has not practised with the team since.

Lomberg (upper body) is done for the series, per Maurice.



Everyone else is good to go. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) April 28, 2023

The 28-year-old had 12 goals and eight assists in 82 regular season games. He did not record a point in any of the four Stanley Cup Playoff games he appeared in prior to being injured.

Maurice added that everyone else on the Panthers is good to go as they look to stave off elimination Friday night at home in Game 6.

If necessary, Game 7 will go Sunday from TD Garden in Boston.