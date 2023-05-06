Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett as well as defencemen Aaron Ekblad and Josh Mahura were not seen at practice on Saturday but are expected to play in Game 3 on Sunday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now.

Mahura was injured in Game 2 when he took a puck off the face. He briefly left but returned to the game with 15 minutes remaining in the third period.

Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg also missed practice and remains week-to-week with an undisclosed injury.

Close to full attendance at #FlaPanthers practice today.



Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, Josh Mahura and Ryan Lomberg were missing.



Bennett, 26, has four goals and three assists in eight games this postseason. He was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Leafs' forward Michael Bunting in Game 2.

Ekblad, 27, has one assist in eight playoff games.

Mahura, 25, has not recorded a point in nine playoff games this year.

The Panthers lead the series 2-0 with Games 3 and 4 set to take place in Sunrise, Florida.