Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett could return from injury during their first-round series against the Boston Bruins, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Maurice says Bennett skated again today and they’ll see how he feels tomorrow. He’s traveling with the team during the playoffs and hasn’t been ruled out to return at some point during Round 1. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) April 15, 2023

Bennett, 26, has missed the Panthers' last 12 games with an undisclosed injury.

The 6-foot-1 forward has been skating and will travel with the team throughout their playoff run.

Bennett had 16 goals and 40 points in 63 games during the regular season.

The Panthers' series with the President Trophy-winning Bruins begins on Monday..