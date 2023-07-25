The Florida Panthers have signed forward Eetu Luostarinen to a three-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

Luostarinen, 23, had career highs in goals (17), assists (26) and points (43) in 82 games last season. In the playoffs, he had two goals and five points in 16 games.

A second-round pick (42nd overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2017 NHL Draft, he was dealt to the Panthers in February 2020.

Internationally, he won gold with Finland at the 2019 world championship.

"Eetu is a dynamic two-way center whose speed and strength allow him to excel on any line," said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. "His consistency and dependability are a great asset to our forward group, and we are excited about what he can continue to bring to our lineup in the coming seasons."

In 212 career NHL games, the Siilinjarvi, Finland has 29 goals and 78 games split between the Hurricanes and Panthers.