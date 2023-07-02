The Florida Panthers have signed unrestricted free agen forward Evan Rodrigues to a four-year contract, the team announced on Sunday.

Welcome to South Florida! ☀️



We’ve agreed to terms with forward Evan Rodrigues on a four-year, one-way contract.



📝 » https://t.co/pNo2whAEGx pic.twitter.com/LCNFOzByeT — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) July 2, 2023

Rodrigues played 68 games with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23, recording 16 goals and 23 assists in his first season with the club. He recorded one goal and four assists over seven games in the Avs’ first-round series loss to the Seattle Kraken.

The Toronto native signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Colorado in September of 2022.

Rodrigues has played 385 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Buffalo Sabres in his eight-year career, recording 69 goals and 99 assists.

The 29-year-old originally went undrafted before signing his first contract with the Sabres in 2015.