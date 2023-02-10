The Florida Panthers have signed defenceman Josh Mahura to a one-year contract extension Friday.

Mahura, 24, has four goals and 11 points in 54 games with the Panthers this season, his first with the franchise.

"Josh joined our club just prior the start of the season and we felt his positive impact on our defensive group immediately," said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. "He brings consistency and energy to our blueline."

A third-round pick (85th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks at the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura made his NHL debut on Nov. 18, 2018 against the Colorado Avalanche. He was claimed off waivers by the Panthers on Oct. 10.

He is in the final season of a two-year, $1.5 million contract with an AAV of $750,000.

The St. Albert, Alta., product has 10 goals and 31 points in 133 career NHL games split between the Panthers and Ducks.