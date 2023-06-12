The Florida Panthers signed undrafted goaltender Ludovic Waeber to a one-year, entry-level contract on Monday.

We have agreed to terms with goaltender Ludovic Waeber on a one-year, entry-level contract.



Waeber, 26, played with the ZSC Lions of the Swiss National League last season, posting a .914 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average with two shutouts in 19 appearances.

The 6-foot-1 netminder has appeared in 115 National League games split between HC Fribourg-Gotteron and the Lions and had a career season during the 2020-21 campaign where his .918 save percentage ranked fourth among goalies who played 35 games or more.

Waeber represented Switzerland twice at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2015 and 2016, finishing in ninth place in both tournaments and avoided relegation.