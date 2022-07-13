The Florida Panthers have signed defenceman Marc Staal to a one-year, $750,000 contract and forward Eric Staal to a professional try-out agreement, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

The Panthers also added former Ottawa Senators forward Colin White to a one-year deal on Wednesday and added goaltender Alex Lyon.

Marc Staal to FLA, one year, $750K. Eric Staal to FLA on PTO. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 13, 2022

Marc Staal, 35, scored three goals and had 16 points in 71 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season.

Drafted 12th overall by the New York Rangers in 2005, he spent the first 15 years of his career in New York before being traded to the Red Wings in 2020. The second of the four Staal brothers to make it to the NHL, Marc was an all-star in 2011. His 16 points last year was his best offensive production since 2014. He is coming off a one-year, $2 million deal with the Red Wings last season. The Thunder Bay, Ont., native has 49 goals and 214 points in 1,019 career NHL games.

Eric Staal, 37, did not play in the NHL last season. He had five points in four AHL games during a tryout with the Iowa Wild. He suited for Team Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

A member of the Triple Gold club with a Stanley Cup (2006), World Championship gold (2007) and Olympic gold (2010), he has 441 goals and 1,034 points in 1,293 career NHL games split between the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, and Montreal Canadiens.

White was bought out by the Senators last week as he was set to enter the third year of a six-year, $28.5 million deal signed with Ottawa as a restricted free agent in 2019.

"Colin is a competitive forward who approaches the game with consistent effort and skill," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "We like what he adds to our lineup and look forward to having him in South Florida."

The Boston native has posted three goals and 10 points in 24 games last season and has been unable to recreate the success he had prior to signing the deal, when he posted 14 goals and 41 points in 2018-19.

Drafted 21st overall by the Senators in 2015, White has 36 goals and 98 points in 224 career games.

Lyon, a Baudette, Minn., native spent last season with the Carolina Hurricanes, appearing in two NHL games.