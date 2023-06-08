Brandon Montour opened the scoring for the Florida Panthers and Mark Stone replied for the Vegas Golden Knights as the teams are tied 1-1 after the first period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven championship series 2-0 after winning the first two games at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Montour stepped in from the blue line and snapped one past Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill to get the Panthers on the board at the 4:08 mark of the period.

Stone tipped a Jonathan Marchessault shot past Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky on a 4-on-3 power play to tie the game at 16:03 of the frame.

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk picked up an assist on the opening goal of the game, but was forced to go to the locker room a few minutes after absorbing a huge hit from Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar.

Initially Tkachuk remained in the game after the hit, but eventually left the bench for the locker room.

Bobrovsky, who was chased from the Panthers’ Game 2 loss, made five saves in the first period.

Hill stopped five of six shots in the opening frame for Vegas.