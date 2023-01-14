The Florida Panthers placed forward Zac Dalpe on waivers on Saturday.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Zac Dalpe (FLA). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 14, 2023

Dalpe, 33, appeared in 11 games with the Panthers this season and recorded two goals and four points.

The 6-foot-2 forward signed a two-year, $1.5 million contract in July of 2021 and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Dalpe was drafted 45th overall in the 2008 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes and has 16 goals and 32 points in 165 games split between the Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Panthers.