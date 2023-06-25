The proposed trade between the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes featuring defenceman Tony DeAngelo has hit a "snag," according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

"The proposed Tony DeAngelo trade to Carolina from Philadelphia hit a snag late last night according to sources. It needs to get worked put or else that deal now doesn’t happen," LeBrun wrote on Twitter Sunday morning.

DeAngelo, 27, is scheduled to have a $5-million cap hit for the 2023-24 season but the Flyers were expected retain 50 per cent of his salary in the proposed deal.

The 5-foot-11 right-shot defenceman recorded 11 goals and 42 points in 70 games in his only season with the Flyers last season.

If the deal goes through, DeAngelo would be rejoining the Hurricanes after they traded him to the Flyers for three draft picks in July of 2022. He had 10 goals and 61 points in 64 games with the Hurricanes during the 2021-22 season.

Drafted 19th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2014 draft, DeAngelo has 45 goals and 199 points in 340 career games split between the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Hurricanes, and Flyers.

The Sewell, N.J., native represented the United States at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship in Toronto and Montreal, recording two goals and three points in five games en route to a fifth-place finish.