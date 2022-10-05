Longtime Toronto Blue Jays radio voice Jerry Howarth and Montreal Expos (and later, Blue Jays broadcaster) Jacques Doucet were named as two of 10 finalists for the Ford C. Frick Award, presented annually by the Baseball Hall of Fame for broadcasting excellence.

Howarth's longtime broadcasting partner, the late Tom Cheek, was the recipient of the honour in 2013.

Meet the 10 finalists for the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award. Results of the balloting will be announced Dec. 7. https://t.co/1iDtnL5pWA pic.twitter.com/Jp8NV6ZjZf — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) October 5, 2022

A native of York, PA, Howarth served as Jays radio play-by-play man for 38 seasons from 1981 to 2017, calling both of the team's World Series victories in 1992 and 1993.

The 76-year-old Howarth was honoured with the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame's Jack Graney Award in 2013, given to a media member for their contribution to baseball in Canada.

After serving as a beat reporter since the franchise's inception, Doucet, 82, became Expos radio voice in 1972 and continued until the franchise's move to Washington, DC after the 2004 season. Since 2011, Doucet has been the French-language voice of the Blue Jays for TVA. The Montreal native announced his retirement effective at season's end last month.

The winner of the Jack Graney Award in 2004, Doucet was inducted into the Expos Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. Doucet was previously a Frick finalist in 2019.

Also up for the honour are former ESPN play-by-play man and analyst Dave Campbell, longtime Boston Red Sox radio voice Joe Castiglione, New York Mets TV play-by-play man Gary Cohen, Cleveland Guardians radio voice Tom Hamilton, current Chicago Cubs radio man Pat Hughes, longtime Atlanta Braves broadcaster Ernie Johnson Sr., San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper and Cubs and Chicago White Sox broadcaster Steve Stone.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 10.