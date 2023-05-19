NEW YORK (AP) — Former All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez is back in the major leagues, this time with the New York Mets.

Sánchez's contract was selected by the Mets on Friday from Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit .308 with one homer, five RBIs, nine walks and 10 strikeouts in eight games. His deal calls for a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues.

Unsigned during the offseason, the 30-year-old Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with San Francisco on April 1, a deal that called for a $4 million salary if he was added to the 40-man roster. Sánchez hit .164 (9 for 55) with no homers eight RBIs, one double, 11 walks and 19 strikeouts in 55 at-bats at Triple-A Sacramento. He had a May 1 opt-out provision, was released the following day and signed a minor league contract with the Mets on May 9.

Omar Narváez, signed as a free agent by the Mets to a $15 million, two-year contract, hasn't played since April 5 because of a strained left calf.

Tomás Nido and rookie Francisco Álvarez have combined to hit .165 with four homers and 10 RBIs. Nido batted .118 (6 for 51) with one RBI but hasn't played since May 5 because of dry-eye syndrome. Alvarez is hitting .218 (17 for 78) with four homers and nine RBIs.

Nido started a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on Friday at Class A St. Lucie. Michael Pérez, who went 4 for 7 in a pair of games, was optioned to Syracuse.

Sánchez made the All-Star Game in 2017 and '19 during a seven-year stint with the Yankees. He hit .299 with 20 homers in 2016 and .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017.

He batted .186 in 2018 and just .147 in 49 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He improved in 2021 to .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs.

New York traded Sánchez to Minnesota in March 2022 with Gio Urshela for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt. Sánchez hit .205 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 128 games for Minnesota last year while making 80 starts at catcher.

The Mets opened a spot on their 40-man roster by returning outfielder Tim Locastro from his rehab assignment and transferring him to the 60-day injured list because of a sprained right thumb.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports