Former CFL running back Dahrran Diedrick, who won back-to-back Grey Cups with the Montreal Alouettes in 2009 and 2010, has passed away at the age of 44, the team has announced.

We’re saddened to learn of the passing of former Alouettes running back Dahrran Diedrick.



Our deepest condolences go out to Dahrran’s family, friends and former teammates: https://t.co/OQ2b3ruACb pic.twitter.com/PgMripgH9G — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) June 24, 2023

Diedrick was selected in the third-round by Edmonton in the 2002 CFL Draft, before joining the Als in 2006 and playing there until 2013. He played for Montreal again in 2014 after a brief stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

"Dahrran was a very good friend of mine in the locker room, and we kept in touch after our careers," said former teammate Eric Deslauriers, who currently serves as Montreal's senior director of football operations. "I remember a very physical player when he had the ball, no one could take it away from him. My thoughts are with his loved ones and his family, my heart is very heavy right now."

Over 130 games in the CFL, Diedrick recorded 872 rushing yards with six touchdowns on 179 carries.

"I won two championships with Dahrran, and he was a very important piece of our team," said Anthony Calvillo, offensive coordinator and quarterback coach with the Alouettes, who also played with Diedrick in Montreal. "He was always in a good mood and got along with everyone in our dressing room. He leaves us far too young, and I send my best thoughts to his loved ones."

Diedrick, who also won a Grey Cup during his rookie season in 2005 with Edmonton, spent time in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Washington.