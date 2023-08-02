Former Arizona Coyotes draft pick Mitchell Miller has signed a contract to play in Slovakia's Extraliga with HK 32 Liptovský Mikuláš.

Mitchell Miller has signed in Slovakia with HK 32 Liptovský Mikuláš. He didn't play at all last season after agreeing to an entry-level contract with the #bruins in November that was later terminated. pic.twitter.com/7LsXQ1WmOi — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 2, 2023

The Coyotes picked Miller in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, despite knowing of his 2016 assault conviction for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The team parted ways with Miller amid criticism after learning more about the bullying.

The Boston Bruins signed Miller to an entry-level contract last November, prompting criticism from players and comments from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman that the 20-year-old defenceman would not be eligible to play in the league. The Bruins decided days later to rescind their contract offer to Miller.

Miller sat out the 2020-21 season before scoring 39 goals with 44 assists for Tri-City of the USHL in 2021-22. He was named the USHL’s player and defenceman of the year after setting league records for goals and points by a defenceman.