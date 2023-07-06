Cesar Azpilicueta is headed back to Spain.

The 33-year-old defender joined Atletico on Thursday after 11 years at Chelsea.

🆕 @CesarAzpi is a new rojiblanco player! 🔴⚪



🖊 The Spanish international has signed for one season with our club!



➡ https://t.co/Bm86t5a8yQ



👋 Welcome, Azpilicueta! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/l64vwwJYX1 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 6, 2023

"I’d like to say so many things, but I’m going to keep it short," Azpilicueta said in a farewell message. "I want to say every time you are part of this club, you give your best. That’s how I learned to be part of Chelsea. The demands are really high, the commitment to the club, to the fans, every single day, even in tough moments when maybe it’s easier to go down a different path. That’s the moment to show the personality, the soul of the club, all together, pushing in the same direction. I know Chelsea will be back where it should be."

Azpilicueta joined the Blues in 2012 from Marseille. He went on to make 508 appearances across all competitions for the club, seventh-most all-time in club history, winning two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, a League Cup, an FA Cup and the 2021 Champions League title.

Internationally, Azpilicueta has been capped 44 times by La Roja and was a member of Spain's squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.