Rick Nash has worn the Canada sweater at the IIHF World Championships in the past and will now help choose who wears it in 2024.

Hockey Canada named the former Columbus Blue Jackets sniper its general manager for May's tournament in Czechia.

Nash, 39, appeared at four world championships as a player and won gold in Russia in 2007. He was also a member of Canada's gold medal-winning entries at the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

“Rick is an outstanding person to lead Canada’s National Men’s Team at this year’s world championship, as he brings a wealth of international and NHL experience from his playing career and his time as an executive,” Canada management lead and St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong said. “We are excited to work with Rick and begin building the staff and roster that will wear the Maple Leaf in Czechia and help us defend gold this May."

A native of Brampton, Ont., Nash spent 14 seasons in the NHL from 2002 to 2018 with the Blue Jackets, New York Rangers and Boston Bruins.

A six-time All-Star, Nash had 289 goals and 258 assists in 674 career games.