INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson is leaving Chip Ganassi Racing and moving to Andretti Autosport after this season.

Andretti Autosport made the announcement Wednesday, adding Ericsson to a lineup that features Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood. Ericsson is in the final year of his contract at Ganassi and seemed eager to land a paying ride instead of bringing his only sponsorship to a team.

Ericsson has four victories in 77 career IndyCar starts, including last year's Indy 500 and this year's season opener. He also finished runner-up at Indy in May.

“Like everyone else, we have paid close attention to Marcus’ success in the NTT IndyCar Series and have been impressed with how quickly he proved that he belonged with the frontrunners in what is arguably the most competitive IndyCar field ever,” said Michael Andretti, CEO at Andretti Autosport. "It’s no secret that we want to win races and championships and to do that we need drivers like Marcus who have that natural talent and determined drive.

"We are excited for the winning mindset that Marcus brings to the table and I’m eager to see what next season has in store for us.”

Ganassi wished Ericsson “all the best in his future endeavors" and said its 2024 driver lineup would be revealed “in due course.”

“I’m very happy and proud to be joining Andretti Autosport next season," Ericsson said. “Andretti is one of the most legendary names in motorsports, so it is definitely a dream come true for me to join this team. ... It’s a very exciting new chapter in my career and I’m really looking forward to getting to work achieving our goals together.”

