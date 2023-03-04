LONDON, Ont. – Saskatchewan skip Kelly Knapp is exactly where he wants to be.

The 33-year-old physiotherapist is competing in his first career Tim Hortons Brier this week in London, thanks in part to a bold position change he made a few years ago.

Knapp spent a decade playing the front-end positions alongside twin brother and teammate Trent Knapp before making the shift to skip two seasons ago.

“I thought I was a front-ender for life,” Knapp told TSN.ca on Saturday after opening the Canada’s men’s curling championship with a 9-3 loss to Manitoba’s Team Matt Dunstone.

“I would say in the last few years that I played front end, I had a bit of an urge to join the backend. It was probably in just the past five or so years that I really thought of myself playing skip.”

The change has made a major difference this season as Team Knapp – featuring third Brennen Jones, second Mike Armstrong and twin brother Trent at lead – have been the hottest rink in Saskatchewan.

“I function a little bit better as a backend player than as a front-end player,” he said. “I can control my emotions a little bit more and it works for me.”

Coming into the Brier, the foursome out of the Highland Curling Club in Regina have won five events in the province, including a 5-0 performance at the SaskTel Tankard to punch their ticket to the national championship.

Despite the opening draw loss to Manitoba, Knapp expects his Saskatchewan side to compete for a playoff spot in Pool A this week at Budweiser Gardens.

“I still have high expectations. That was a really good team. They’re [Team Dunstone] the top-ranked team in the field for a reason, so we knew we were going to be in tough today,” said Knapp, who shot 73 per cent in the loss. “I thought we did a lot of things well and most importantly we were all comfortable out there. Besides struggling with the ice, I thought the guys were all throwing well, and we were communicating pretty well. I think there were some positives we can build off of.”

Knapp says there was a different perspective he had to adjust to after making the move to skip and knows the “decision making” aspect of being a skip is still a work in progress, but is pleased with the improvement he’s made in that area this season.

“I’m not going to say I’m perfect in that realm yet, but I’m certainly improving in Year 2 compared to Year 1, so hopefully that’s something that just keeps on growing,” he said.

A front-end player moving to the skip position and qualifying for the national championship isn’t too common and Knapp says he takes pride in being able to accomplish that feat.

“If there are players out there that maybe want to try a backend position, but they don’t think they can or they don’t think they’re good enough,” explained Knapp. “That was me for a while and, you know, I went and tried it and I surprised myself and became comfortable. I’m really happy where I am now.”

Not only has Knapp’s position changed recently, but his perspective on the game of curling has changed as well.

Knapp, who was an alternate for Steve Laycock at the 2011 Brier, also in London, had his wife Breanne and 10-month-old son James in attendance for his first Brier game.

“I certainly want to be great role model for my son. I know he’s only 10-months old right now. I want him to look at his Dad and say that he was a good curler, but also that he was someone that was a fair competitor, respected his competitors and had the respect of his competitors,” explained the skip. “I feel very passionately about that. It’s not all about going out and winning games, it’s about the relationships that you build, so hopefully that’s something he can take from this.”

Saturday’s game was a closely contested affair until Dunstone blew the doors open with a four-point end in the sixth.

“I always feel confident going into curling games, but Dunstone’s team definitely humbled us a bit,” Knapp said. “It great to get that kind of experience and to play the best in the world because it only makes you better.”

Saskatchewan hasn’t won the Brier Tankard since 1980 when Rick Folk stood atop the podium in Calgary.

“I don’t play for the province because of the drought, I play for the province because I’m proud to be from here. I know that drought is going to end sometime and if it’s not this week, I hope it’s us in our future years as well, or anyone for that matter,” said Knapp. “I think we have a good team and it’s just about building some experience and some confidence. If it’s not this week, then I really hope you see us again.”

Saskatchewan is back on the ice Sunday morning for a clash against Newfoundland and Labrador’s Team Nathan Young and in the evening against Team Kevin Koe of Alberta.